So beautiful, so elegant: Was Jasmeen Kaur's viral line inspired by Shah Rukh Khan? Here's the proof

The "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow" reel has become a sensation, winning people's hearts across the globe. The likes of actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and American model Ashley Graham have also hopped on the trend. Not only this, YouTuber-musician Yashraj Mukhate, popular for setting viral dialogues to tune, also composed her viral line into a song.

Social media platforms have been flooded with videos featuring the now-iconic sound clip, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow." Amid all these, an old video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has emerged where he can be seen complimenting actor Juhi Chawla. 'So wonderful, so beautiful, so charming and so elegant', SRK can be seen showering praise on Juhi at an award show. Watch the video below.

As soon as the video emerged on social media, netizens started crediting SRK for the viral trend. "He had already done it", an user wrote. While another called him OG.

'So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow'

Jasmeen Kaur, a Delhi-based entrepreneur, who has been running a boutique for 18 years took over social media by storm after a video of her ‘just looking like a wow’ while selling suits went viral.

Reacting to her unexpected fame, Kaur told Hindustan Times,"Bauhaut achha lag raha hai, jiska koi ant nahi hai. I have been doing Insta Lives for three years now, and suddenly I went viral. And now even Priyanka Chopra’s husband has said it (singer Nick Jonas) I am feeling wow. My life has changed. I am just giving back-to-back interviews. Itni mehnat ke baad meri life mein yeh boost aaya hai."

