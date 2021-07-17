Shooting of Jimmy Shergill's web series 'Chuna' stopped in UP after 5 unit members test Covid positive

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIMMY SHERGILL Jimmy Shergill

The shooting of the web series 'Chuna' starring Jimmy Shergill in the main lead has been stalled in Lucknow after five persons in the unit tested positive for Covid-19. According to the information received, five out of the 92 members of the shooting unit have been found to be Corona infected, after which District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash ordered that the shooting be stopped with immediate effect.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has also written a letter to Police Commissioner D.K. Thakur, urging him to stop the shooting.

The shooting of this web series was going on in the Mirzaganj area of Malihabad. A team of 41 people is staying at Hotel SR Grand Charbagh, 19 at Hotel Millennium Residency Matiyari and 32 at Hotel Hilton in Gomti Nagar.

According to the letter, five members of the team staying at SR Grand have been found Covid positive, following which all the crew members have been directed to remain quarantined in their respective hotels.

The story of 'Chuna' revolves around a group of people who unite to take revenge on a corrupt politician and teach him a lesson. Earlier, Jimmy had shared the poster of the show on Instagram account. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Jimmy was recently seen in the thriller film "Collar Bomb", which had an OTT release. He plays the character of a high-ranking Inspector Manoj Hesi. Directed by the award-winning filmmaker Dnyanesh Zoting, the film is about a hill-town school where the kids are held hostage by a human bomb. The key to solving the mystery to save the kids lies in Manoj Hesi's unpleasant past.

The film also has Asha Negi and Rajshri Deshpande in important roles.