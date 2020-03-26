Shilpa Shetty partners with Fit India, announces a 21-day weight loss program for free on her app

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness and yoga enthusiast

In a first-of-its-kind step, the government's flagship fitness movement, Fit India, has partnered with Bollywood actor and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty Kundra to provide her premium 21-Day Weight Loss Programme, including diet tips, free of cost on the Shilpa Shetty App (SS App), during the 21-day lockdown owing to Covid 19.

Speaking of this tie-up and Shilpa's initiative, Shri Kiren Rijiju , Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports said, "The decision taken by Shilpa Shetty Kundra to allow the Indian and global audience to access her fitness programme for free, is commendable. It is during times like these that each one of us should try and extend our support to everyone around us in whatever way we can. Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a fitness icon and it will benefit everyone greatly to follow this programme when we are all staying at home and maintaining social distance." The Sports Minister launched the programme through his social media handles and shared the link to the App that everyone can access.

Speaking of her decision Shilpa said, “In times like these, it’s important that we stay active and engaged - physically and mentally. I understand this rather well. So, to do something special for our fellow citizens across the globe, the Government of India’s ‘Fit India Movement’ initiative and Shilpa Shetty App (SS App) have come together. For this period of lockdown that India is in right now, we have made the App's premium ‘21-Day Weight

Loss Program’ free for all Indian and global users.”

Salient features of the SS App 21-day weight loss program:

• an eclectic mix of yoga



• daily functional exercises, with emphasis on lower body, upper body and core along with stamina and flexibility



• a meal-by-meal diet plan, for a holistic approach to good



• a 10-minute ‘Meditation for Relaxation’ programme, to help calm the mind and relieve stress during these testing times.

