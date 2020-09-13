Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra come out clean in their legal battle against Sachin Joshi in the Satyug gold case

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THESHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra come out clean in a legal battle against Sachin Joshi in the Satyug gold case

Coming in latest news on Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra the power couple seems to be going all in with the legal battle against gutka barons son and actor Sachin Joshi in an alleged gold case. Joshi, a non-resident Indian, had filed a complaint against the duo alleging that he had been cheated by Satyug Gold Pvt Ltd, a gold company formerly headed by Shilpa and Raj, from which he had purchased a kilo of gold in a gold scheme.

However, looks like Joshi has now called trouble for himself as Shetty and Kundra have reportedly come out clean in the case. Further making a big reveal, the sources say that Sachin will not be getting the gold till the charges due have been submitted to the court. An insider even shares that Joshi also had a cheque bouncing case filed by Shilpa and Raj against him.

Confirming the same, the source revealed, "The Hon’ble Bombay High Court on 11th September have reversed the Order dated 7th September, 2020 by which Mr. Sachin Joshi was allowed to collect the 1kg gold deposited with the Hon’ble Court by Satyug Gold Pvt. Ltd. (“SGPL”). The Hon’ble Court was pleased to restrain Mr. Sachin Joshi from collecting the 1 kg gold and directing the same to be kept in the custody and safe keep of the Hon’ble Court till the time arbitration proceedings are concluded between the parties and a final award is passed."

Like they say, the truth always prevails.

