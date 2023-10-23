'Will be missed immensely': Shah Rukh Khan pays TRIBUTE to late Bishan Singh Bedi

Follow us on Image Source : COLLAGE Late Bishan Singh Bedi and Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday mourned the death of the legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. He passed away at 77 due to a prolonged illness, PTI reported. Bishan Singh Bedi is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad Bedi, daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia, and grandchildren.

Taking it to Twitter or X, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Growing up our lives are moulded by the spirit, the gusto and sheer grace of people who we see and experience around us. Mr. #BishanSinghBedi was one of them. May God bless his soul & thank u Sir for teaching us so much about sports & life. You will be missed immensely. RIP."

Sanjay Dutt also paid tribute to the legendary cricketer. In a tweet, the actor wrote, "Cricket has lost a legend today, but the memories and moments created by Bishan Singh Bedi ji will live on forever. My thoughts are with his family and the entire cricketing community as we mourn this profound loss."

Suniel Shetty shared a rare photo of the late spinner and paid condolences. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of the spin legend, Bishan Singh Bedi. A man who was adored not just for his cricketing prowess but also for the honesty and integrity he carried in his heart. He was a true maestro of the game and an inspiration to so many. May his legacy continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace, Bedi Sir."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended condolences for Bishan Singh Bedi. "Deeply saddened by the passing of noted cricketer Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His passion for the sport was unwavering and his exemplary bowling performances led India to numerous memorable victories. He will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

