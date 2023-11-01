When Gauri Khan changed Shah Rukh Khan’s name to 'Abhinav' | Birthday special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Gauri Khan changed Shah Rukh Khan’s name to 'Abhinav'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri never shy away from expressing their love on social media, be it sharing loved-up pictures, pulling legs or encouraging each other on their achievements. The duo have been setting major couple goals ever since they tied the knot three decades ago, however, there was a time when Gauri’s parents were against her marriage.

On SRK's 58th birthday, India TV is here with an anecdote shared by Gauri in an interview in 2008 where she revealed that her parents were not convinced of the idea of her marrying Shah Rukh.

'From SRK to Abhinav'

Gauri recalled that convincing her parents for the inter-religious marriage was quite a challenge. Shah Rukh came from a different religious background and had dreams of pursuing a career in the film industry. To make the situation more acceptable to her parents, they decided to change Shah Rukh's name to Abhinav, hoping it would make him seem like a Hindu. Gauri now realizes that this was a silly and immature thing to do when she looks back on it.

In the same interview, Gauri also spoke about embracing and celebrating the festivals of both religions, highlighting that for their children, this diverse cultural experience is something truly wonderful.

'Tu Hindu banega na Musalmaan banega'

Shah Rukh Khan, in a 2013 interview with Outlook Turning Point also talked about how he handles his children's questions about their religious identity. He frequently reminds them that, most importantly, they are Indians and that their primary "religion" should be humanity. To make this point more memorable, he mentioned that he even sang a well-known old Hindi film song,“Tu Hindu banega na Musalmaan banega – insaan ki aulaad hai insaan banega”, to them, where the lyrics convey the message that they shouldn't become Hindus or Muslims but rather embrace their shared humanity. He humorously added that he sang it to the tune of Gangnam Style.

