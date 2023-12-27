Wednesday, December 27, 2023
     
  Sajid Khan, who played young Sunil Dutt in Mother India, succumbs to cancer

Sajid Khan, who played young Sunil Dutt in Mother India, succumbs to cancer

Mother India actor Sajid Khan died battling cancer. He also worked in international projects including The Singing Filipina and Maya.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi
Published on: December 27, 2023 23:16 IST
Sajid Khan mother india
Image Source : WEB Mother India actor Sajid Khan

Veteran actor Sajid Ali, who is popular for playing the young Sunil Dutt in Mother India, passed away on December 22. The actor lost his battle against cancer. He was in his early 70s.

The actor's son Sameer said, "He had been battling cancer for a while. He passed away on Friday."

Speaking to PTI, Sameer revealed that Sajid Ali was adopted by Pitamber Rana and Sunita Pitamber, and was fostered by filmmaker Mehboob Khan. His father moved to Kerala with his second wife. Sameer added that Ali was not active in movies for a while and practiced philanthropy. However, he visited Kerala, remarried, and settled down. The actor's last rites took place at the Kayamkulam Town Juma Masjid in Kerala's Alappuzha district. 

Sajid Ali's work life

On the professional front, Sajid Ali appeared in Mehboob Khan's Son of India, followed by the success of Mother India. For those uninitiated, the film received a nomination at the Academy Awards. The deceased actor then starred in an episode of the American TV show The Big Valley and also made a guest appearance in the music show It's Happening. 

He rose to prominence in the Philippines with films like The Singing Filipina, The Prince, My Funny Girl, and I. He went on to play a dacoit chief in the Merchant-Ivory production Heat and Dust. 

