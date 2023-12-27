THIS Hong Kong actress dies by suicide after celebrating Christmas with family

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lai Suk Yin dies by suicide

Popular Hong Kong actress Bonnie Lai Suk Yin died by suicide on December 26, a day after celebrating Christmas with her family. According to media reports, the 47-year-old was found unconscious in her room by one of her four sons. An investigation is underway.

Reports also stated that she burnt charcoal in her room and suffocated herself to death. She was rushed to the nearest hospital, however, the doctors declared her dead. The news shook her fans as she was seen celebrating Christmas with her family the day before her demise. She also dropped several photos of the celebration on her Instagram stories.

Did Lin Suk Yin battle depression for 20 years?

A few reports said Yin sent a text message to her current husband Dr Angus Hui before taking her life. The message stated that she would meet him in the next life. It is also suspected that the actress was battling severe depression for 20 years, and she reached out to her former husband two weeks before her death.

Lai Suk Yin shot to fame in 1995 when she was announced as the runner-up of the Miss Asia beauty pageant. She made her acting debut in 1996 with films like Vampire Expert II and Young And Dangerous 3. She got married to Low in 1998, however, the couple got divorced in 2006.

