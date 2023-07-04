Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Alia Bhatt opens up about shooting 'Tum Kya Mile' post pregnancy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has managed to create a massive buzz, especially after its trailer release on Tuesday. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film marks the second collaboration of the duo after Gully Boy in 2019. Besides, the rom-com is also special as Karan Johar returned to direction after a seven-year-long hiatus.

The makers, along with the stars, have been teasing its fans ever since the film was announced and dropped the very first romantic ballad from the film 'Tum Kya Mile'. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song took no time to end up on everyone's list and became a chartbuster. Before releasing the song, Karan Johar shared a heartfelt post on Instagram and revealed that Alia Bhatt shot the song in freezing Kashmir straight after her pregnancy.

Now, the actor opened up about it on social media. After the trailer release of Rocku Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia conducted a Q&A session on Instagram and asked her fans to shoot. One fan asked about her experience filming in snow-capped Kashmir, in Chiffon sarees, post-pregnancy. Replying to the question, she shared a BTS picture and wrote, "This was from the last day of the shoot. I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy. You feel various emotions all at once not to mention the major physical difference in your energy. But I am very grateful and feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding. I feel for new mothers everywhere especially those who have to resume work immediately. Postpartum cause it's never easy. Vaibhavi mam would try to plan her shorts according to my nursing schedule and my mom and sister were babysitting whenever I was away!!! But it was my baby girl's first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was everything."

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt opens up about shooting post pregnancy

