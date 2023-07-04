Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer out: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's film promises love, drama, heartbreak

The highly-anticipated trailer of Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out. After teasing fans with its romantic ballad 'Tum Jo Mile', the makers finally dropped the trailer on Tuesday. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the romantic drama will hit the silver screen on July 28.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer out

The trailer starts with Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt) and Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) in a serious argument in the middle of the road. While Rani asks Rocky to let her talk first, Rocky couldn't stop himself from speaking. The frame then shows you how the leads of the film met for the first time. Rani crosses paths with Rocky in a gym where he tries to flex. Ranveer Singh as Rocky will remind you of Bittu from Band Baja Baarat.

Rocky and Rani, from two different states and backgrounds, fall head-over in love with each other. However, it won't be easy for them as they have to impress each other's families. While Chatterjee's are a well-read family who preaches art and culture, a poster of Rabindra Nath Tagore in the living area, says it all, Randhawa's are an affluent 'khandan' and Rocky is the most-pampered one. The couple then decides to 'switch' families to check if they can survive. However, things go south and we see the couple falling apart. Will they end up together?

The trailer will make you giggle and also has a Bigg Boss joke. With a hint of love, drama, and heartbreak, it promises a family entertainer.

Watch the trailer of Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahanii here:

