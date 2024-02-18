'Rest in peace chotu..,' Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra reacts to Suhani Bhatnagar's demise

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Sanya Malhotra reacts to Suhani Bhatnagar's demise

Suhani Bhatnagar, who became famous by playing the role of junior Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's film Dangal', is no more. Suhani died after a long illness. The death of the 19-year-old actress has come as a big blow to the industry. Dangal team including, Aamir Khan, Nitesh Tiwari, and Zaira Wasim paid tribute to the actress. Now Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra has expressed grief over Suhani's demise.

Sanya was shocked by Suhani's demise

Sanya Malhotra, who played elder Babita Phogat in Dangal was shocked after hearing the news. The actress said there was no age for Suhani to leave so soon. Mourning her co-star's death, Sanya took to her Instagram stories to post about Suhani. "I can't believe this is true. There was no one like our Suhani. She was very special, talented, and too young to leave this world so soon. Rest in peace, Chhotu. My deepest condolences to Pooja, Puneet, and the entire family," wrote Sanya.

Suhani Bhatnagar's career

Suhani Bhatnagar was known for her role as junior Babita Phogat in Nitesh Tiwari directed Dangal. Suhani made her Bollywood debut with this film. She was also seen in many TV ads. Even though Suhani got a lot of limelight from Aamir Khan starrer, instead of continuing her work, she stayed away from films for some time. Suhani wanted to focus on her studies and was about to make a comeback post her graduation. However, Suhani left this world before her dreams could take flight. Her parents revealed that two months ago she was diagnosed with a disease called dermatomyositis. Suhani died during treatment at AIIMS.

Also Read: John Cena sets internet on buzz after singing Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil To Pagal Hai song | WATCH