Deepfakes more dangerous, damaging: Govt steps in after fake AI video of Rashmika Mandanna goes viral

Responding to a deepfake AI video allegedly featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar asserted that such "damaging misinformation needs to be dealt with by platforms". Earlier in the day, a video featuring Rashmika Mandanna was doing rounds on social media. In the video, the Pushpa actor was seen entering an elevator. Abhishek Kumar, a journalist and a researcher, posted the video on X requesting a legal and regulatory framework to tackle the issue of rising deepfakes in India. For the unversed, the video initially showed Zara Patel, a British-Indian influencer, but then her face was replaced with the face of the actor using deepfake technology.

"The Narendra Modi-led government is committed to ensuring the Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using the Internet. Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 - it is a legal obligation for platforms to ensure no misinformation is posted by any user; and ensure that when reported by any user or govt, misinformation is removed in 36 hours; If platforms do not comply with this, rule 7 will apply and platforms can be taken to court by aggrieved person under provisions of IPC; Deep fakes are latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and needs to be dealt with by platforms", tweeted the IT minister.

While Rashmika Mandanna is yet to react to the deepfake, superstar Amitabh Bachchan has demanded legal action. He highlighted the need for new legal measures by reposting the video. "Yes this is a strong case for legal", wrote Big B.

What is Deepfake technology?

Deepfake AI technology refers to a type of artificial intelligence that is used to create highly realistic, often deceptive, digital content, primarily involving altering or replacing a person's appearance and voice in videos or audio recordings. It involves advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to manipulate and generate multimedia content that appears to be genuine, making it challenging to discern between real and manipulated material.

