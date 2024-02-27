Queen of Tears to Chicken Nuggets: K-Dramas releasing in March 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Queen of Tears and Chicken Nuggets

Be it going on a solo trip, group parties or spending some time with your loved ones, one would want time to themselves. Soon we will be seeing our favourite K-Drama stars back on our phones and laptops. With March approaching soon, let's take a look at the most anticipated K-Dramas which will premiere on streaming platforms.

1. Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is the story of a married couple facing their daily life crisis. The romantic comedy-drama stars Kim Ji-won, Kim Soo-hyun, Kwak Dong-yeon and Lee Joo-bin among others. The series will premiere on March 9 on Netflix.

2. Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets is an interesting story of a girl named Choi Min Ah who turns into a fried chicken because of a mysterious machine. The series will star Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong, Kim Yoo-jung and Jung Ho-yeon. Chicken Nuggets will be released on March 15 on Netflix.

3. Midnight Photo Studio

Midnight Photo Studio is the story of two individuals a lawyer and Ki Joo. The series stars Nara, Joo Won, Yoo In-soo, Eum Moon-suk and Park Jung-ah among others. Midnight Photo Studio is scheduled to premiere on March 11 HiTv.

4. Wonderful World

Wonderful World tells the story of a psychology professor and a famous writer and how their life takes a turn after a major incident. The series will feature Kim Nam-Joo, Cha Eun-woo, Im Se-mi and Kim Kang-woo among others. Wonderful World will premiere on March 1 on Disney Hotstar+.

5. Hide

Hide tells the story of a couple who faces strange mishaps one after the other and how they overcome forms the crux of the story. The series will feature Lee Bo-Young, Lee Mu-Saeng, Lee Chung-Ah and Lee Min-Jae among others.

