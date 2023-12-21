'Picture dekhne toh jao..': Shah Rukh Khan's WITTY reply to post on fans wrestling outside theatre

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dunki will face clash with Prabhas' Salaar on December 22.

Shah Rukh Khan is back to the big screens with his thrid release of 2023, Dunki. Likewise his previous two releases, Pathaan and Jawan, fans are celebrating the release of Dunki as a festival and were seen super-excited for the first show. Several videos and pictures of fans celebrating the Dunki Day are circulating on social media. In one such viral video, two fans are reenacting SRK and Taapsee Pannu's wrestling scene outside a theatre. The video shared by one of the fan clubs of the actor was reshared by SRK wherein he wittingly urged them to 'stop wrestling' outside the theatre and go and watch the film.

Watch SRK's WITTY reply:

Resharing the video, Shah Rukh wrote, ''Arre ab picture dekhne toh jao ya bahar hi kushti karte rahoge. Go in see the movie and tell me if u all enjoyed it.''

Also Read: As Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki releases, fans celebrate with dhol, fireworks | WATCH

Fans review Dunki

Several fans have already started reviewing the film and shared it on their social media accounts. One user wrote, ''1st half done. #Dunki is an emotional roller coaster. You laugh & cry at the same time. #Vickykaushal will be remembered and yes ‘Hardy namuna nahin hain'.''

Another one wrote, ''Dunki lives up to massive expectations… Has it all: drama, emotions, comedy, beautiful songs and the charisma of #ShahRukhKhan.''

A third X user reviewed and wrote, ''#RajKumarHirani's storytelling finesse, coupled with the dedication to historical accuracy, elevates #Dunki to a timeless masterpiece that cements its place among the finest films ever made.''

About the film

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

Latest Entertainment News