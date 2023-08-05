Saturday, August 05, 2023
     
Nitin Desai suicide case: Police summon Edelweiss company's MD, ask to appear with loan documents

Raigarh Police on Saturday have summoned Edelweiss company' Managing Director in the Nitin Desai suicide case and asked him to appear for investigation on Tuesday.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Written By : Aseem Sharma
New Delhi
Published on: August 05, 2023 19:35 IST
Nitin Desai, Edelweiss
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nitin Desai

In a fresh development in the Nitin Desai suicide case, Raigard Police has summoned the Managing Director (MD) of Edelweiss company and sent a notice on Saturday. In the notice, the police have also asked to bring all the official documents regarding the loan given to the late art director. Edelweiss' MD has been asked to appear on Tuesday for investigation in the case along with all the required documents.

On Friday, the Raigarh Police booked five in the Nitin Desai suicide case including officials from the ECL Finance Company and Edelweiss. A case was also registered against these five under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention).

