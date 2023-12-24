'My heart belongs to this man': Salman Khan gives warm hug to veteran singer Usha Uthup | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL BHAYANI'S VIDEO On work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan was present at the Umang 2023 event on Saturday. Several pictures and videos of the Tiger 3 star are doing rounds on the internet, but one such video is trending high online wherein the actor is giving a warm hug to the veteran singer Usha Uthup. Taking to Instagram, Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of Salman arriving for the Umang 2023 event, and on his way, he stopped and gives a hug to the veteran singer.

Watch the viral video:

In the video, Salman Khan can be seen wearing a navy blue coloured shirt and black pants. He completed his look by wearing a black-coloured blazer.

Recently, Salman attended Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash where he was seen hugging and interacting with Amitabh Bachchan. This clearly shows how Salman Khan respects the veteran of the film industry.

About Umang 2023

Several Bollywood celebrities showed up looking glam as they were present to attend the Umang 2023 event in Mumbai. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal and Deepika Padukone, many B-town celebs gathered to attend Mumbai Police's annual event.

Other celebs who attended the star-studded event include Tiger Shroff, Mrunal Thakur, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt, among others.

Salman Khan on work front

The actor was last seen in YRF's Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. He will next be seen in another flick from Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, Tiger vs Pathaan.

Apart from this, he is currently busy with the 17th edition of the popular television reality show, Bigg Boss, which is expected to conclude in January.

