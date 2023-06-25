Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Munna Bhai 3 to be cancelled? Arshad Warsi shares update; deets inside

Munna Bhai MBBS, starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt, is one of the most iconic films Bollywood made. While fans were waiting for its third instalment, Munna Bhai 3 might not happen. Arshad Warsi in a recent interview dropped a major hint that might leave fans upset.

In an interview with India Today, the actor said the most-awaited film might not happen. "Munna Bhai may not happen. This is the weirdest thing. We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, an audience who wants to see it, actors who want to act in it, and still, it is not happening", Arshad said.

He further explained that director Rajkumar Hirani is yet to create a perfect script for the sequel. “The thing is, Raju is insanely perfectionist. He has 3 scripts which are brilliant but there are some glitches. So, till the time he is not 100-200 per cent sure of the script, he won’t start it. When you ask him, he will always say yes, never says no. He will say ‘main kar raha ho.. ek baar script fix ho jaaye na, mujhe yeh pasand nahi woh pasand nahi’. Once he crosses that stage, he will start", he said.

In an old interview with Siddharth Kanan, Arshad said he felt his character Circuit was bad and he thought his career would be over after this role.

After two hit films, Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, fans were eagerly waiting for its sequel. While Munna Bhai hit the silver screen in 2003, Lage Raho Munna Bhai was released in 2016. The first film gave the audience two lovable characters, Munna and Circuit, and also starred Gracy Singh. The second instalment of the film featured Vidya Balan as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi was last seen in JioCinema's web series Asur 2 co-starring Barun Sobti.

