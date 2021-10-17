Sunday, October 17, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: NCB continues raid in the city, Aryan Khan speaks to SRK & Gauri over video call
Live now

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: NCB continues raid in the city, Aryan Khan speaks to SRK & Gauri over video call

Mumbai Drug Bust Case: SRK's son Aryan Khan along with five others, have now been shifted to the common cell of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after their Covid report came negative on Thursday. Meanwhile, Mumbai Special NDPS court on Thursday reserved order for October 20 on the bail application. In case you are unversed with the updates in the matter, read them here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2021 8:15 IST

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is currently in Arthur Road prison and all eyes are on the next development in the case. The Bollywood superstar's son along with five others, who were arrested by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the cruise ship drug raid case on October 3. They have now been shifted to the common cell of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after their Covid report came negative on Thursday. Meanwhile, Mumbai Special NDPS court on Thursday reserved order for October 20 on the bail application. Not just the industry but also fans are pouring in their support for the actor and asking him to stay strong during difficult times. A number of updates have been pouring in relation with the case. In case you are unversed with the same, read the LIVE updates here:

 

Live updates :Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 17, 2021 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Aryan and five other accused, who were arrested by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the cruise ship drug raid case, were shifted to the common cell of Arthur Road Jail after their Covid report came negative.

  • Oct 17, 2021 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News