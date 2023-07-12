Mission Start Ab: Amazon Prime launches seven-episode reality series featuring Indian start-ups

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Alia Bhatt at Mission Start Ab launch event

In collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, Prime Video launched its upcoming reality series, Mission Start Ab on July 12. The seven-episode series will bring together 10 start-ups from the country, selected by three noted investors. The trailer of the series was also launched at the event and showed 10 promising entrepreneurs who will compete against each other to win the show and make their dreams turn into reality. The series is still in production, and the release date has not yet been announced.

Speaking at the launch event, Principal Scientific Adviser, GOI, Ajay Kumar Sood acknowledged the spirit of India's grassroots innovators and hoped that the series would offer learning opportunities to budding innovators in the country.

"Lauding the remarkable spirit of India's grassroots innovators, I am delighted to announce Prime Video’s reality series Mission Start Ab. This captivating series will serve as a powerful platform, showcasing the inspiring stories of those driving social change through innovation. I am optimistic that it will offer immense learning opportunities to grassroots innovators in India, providing valuable insights into sustainable start-up practices and attracting the right investors. Furthermore, the series promises to entertain viewers while promoting the growth of our nation's grassroots innovation ecosystem," Sood said.

Prime Video India director, Sushant Sreeram also opened up about Mission Start Ab and said this collaboration is yet another milestone and highlights the platform's commitment to the country and viewers. He added that the platform is creating new formats to empower entrepreneurs, innovators, and creators.

Alia Bhatt, who was one of the chief guests at the event, applauded Prime Video's collaboration with PSA, Government of India for taking the step to empower start-ups in the country through Mission Start Ab. She said, "I expect to be wowed, surprised, on the edge of my seat. I am also expecting a lot of honesty and a lot of vulnerability and I would like to see that because it's not easy. And at the end of the day, it is a competition. I am guessing one person will win and I know one will win but the other nine people would not go unnoticed."

Speaking about her sustainable clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma, Bhatt said she wanted to create something through which children feel connected to the earth.

Mission Start Ab intends to share India's grassroots innovators and their inspiring stories of their beginnings, risks, and sacrifices they have made to make their start-ups.

