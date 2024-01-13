Merry Christmas Box Office Report: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film off to a SLOW start

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Merry Christmas is the first collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's much-awaited suspense thriller, Merry Christmas, was finally released in theatres on January 12. The film garnered mixed to positive reviews from the audience as well as from film critics. However, Merry Christmas failed to manage to get a headstart at the box office on its opening day. As per Sacnilk, the Sriram Raghavan directorial minted just Rs 2.55 crore on Day 1 and witnessed nearly 11.56 percent occupancy. The occupancy level of the film for its Tamil and Telugu versions witnessed better levels on Friday.

India TV journalist Aseem Sharma in his review for Merry Christmas wrote, ''Merry Christmas is slow in the first half and it takes time for the storyline to get aligned with the audience's attention. Things pick up just 2 minutes before the interval and the second half is good to go. If you are a murder mystery fan, then you might enjoy the slow build in the first half. However, when it comes to wholesome entertainment, one will surely find it a bit lengthy.''

''However, after the show ends, one will be satisfied with the climax full of twists and turns. Talking about the rating of the film and considering each factor, I will give Merry Christmas 3 out of five stars,'' he concluded.

About the film

Merry Christmas is made under the direction of Sriram Raghavan. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in lead roles in the film. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, Tinnu Anand, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Radhika Apte are seen playing key roles in Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas is based on the meeting of two strangers on Christmas evening. A night of wild romance turns into a nightmare and that's when the story begins. Director Sriram Raghavan has a legacy of interesting thrillers, be it Andhadhun, Badlapur, or Agent Vinod, Raghavan has always blown away his audience.

