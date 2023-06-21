Follow us on Image Source : SNAPSHOT FROM TRAILER Lust Stories 2 trailer out: Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta shine in this lusty adventure | WATCH

The trailer of the highly-anticipated Netflix film, Lust Stories 2, is finally out on Wednesday. Helmed by Konkana Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, R. Balki, and Amit Sharma, the film is the second instalment of the 2018 Lust Story.

Lust Stories 2 stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Kajol, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Kumud Mishra, and Amruta Subhash.

Lust Stories 2 trailer out

The one-minute and thirty-two seconds trailer starts with granny Neena Gupta comparing the human body with Mt. Fuji where lust erupts like volcanoes. She further advises her son and daughter-in-law to take a 'test-drive' before getting married to each other. The trailer then shifts to the steamy affair between Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma which surely steals the show. Vijay can be seen sneaking into the house of his ex-lover Tamannah and she objects to it as he is married to someone else.

The story then shifts to Kajol and her husband played by Kumud Mishra who eyes on their house help and lust on her. In another story, Tillotama Shome spies on her house help who is sleeping with s delivery guy.

Watch the trailer of Lust Stories 2 here:

Netflix India shared the trailer on social media platforms and wrote, "From romance to action, there is something for everyone."

Lust Stories 2 will release on Netflix on June 29.

