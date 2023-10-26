Leo box office day 7 collection nears ₹500 crore mark as Thalapathy Vijay rules silverscreen

Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Leo' is going from strength to strength at the box office, both domestically and worldwide. After a record-breaking week in theatres, Leo's box office has inched closer to Rs 500 crore worldwide. The action-thriller saw a significant drop in its earnings from international markets, mainly because it was a Tuesday, a regular working day. However, the film picked up momentum during the evening and night showings. Consequently, the total earnings of the movie at the box office reached Rs 480 crore.
With this,Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' became the fastest Tamil film to reach the 500-crore mark in terms of box office earnings. The movie has outperformed the total earnings of many other Tamil films, securing a place among the top 5 all-time highest-grossing Tamil movies.
LEO BOX OFFICE DAY 7 COLLECTION
Leo earned 12.50 Cr India net on its seventh day for all languages, Sacnilk.com shared.
- Tamil Nadu Gross: 8 Cr * estimates
- Kerala Gross: 2 Cr * estimates
- Karnataka Gross: 1.5 Cr * estimates
- AP/TG Gross: 1.50 Cr * estimates
- Rest Of India Gross: 1.80 Cr * estimates
- India Gross: 14.80 Cr * estimates
Ahimsa Entertainment, the distributor for 'Leo' in the United Kingdom, also announced that the film has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie. Within just seven days, it managed to rake in an impressive 1.36 million Euros, which is approximately 11 crore INR.
ABOUT LEO
After the success of 'Master', 'Leo' brings together the dynamic duo of Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. This action-packed movie features a screenplay crafted by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with notable stars such as Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, ArjunSarja, Mysskin, Sandy, and Gautham Menon playing pivotal roles.