Leo box office day 7 collection nears ₹500 crore mark as Thalapathy Vijay rules silverscreen

With this,Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' became the fastest Tamil film to reach the 500-crore mark in terms of box office earnings. The movie has outperformed the total earnings of many other Tamil films, securing a place among the top 5 all-time highest-grossing Tamil movies.

LEO BOX OFFICE DAY 7 COLLECTION

Leo earned 12.50 Cr India net on its seventh day for all languages, Sacnilk.com shared.

Tamil Nadu Gross: 8 Cr * estimates

Kerala Gross: 2 Cr * estimates

Karnataka Gross: 1.5 Cr * estimates

AP/TG Gross: 1.50 Cr * estimates

Rest Of India Gross: 1.80 Cr * estimates

India Gross: 14.80 Cr * estimates