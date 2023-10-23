Monday, October 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Leo box office collection Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's film shatters records. Check earnings

Leo box office collection Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's film shatters records. Check earnings

Leo box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' is making waves at the global box office and is steadily approaching the remarkable milestone of Rs 250 crores worldwide. Here's how much it earned on the first weekend.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2023 8:09 IST
Leo box office collection Day 4
Image Source : A SCREENGRAB FROM THE TRAILER Leo box office collection Day 4

Leo box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' continues its relentless march at the global box office, inching closer to the impressive Rs 250-crore mark. On Sunday, October 22, the film was estimated to have raked in approximately Rs 49 crore net in India. Despite receiving mixed reviews, 'Leo' has been a box-office sensation, exceeding expectations. In the first three days, Leo has created havoc at the Indian box office, earning  ₹139.85 crore net. 

As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.com, on its fourth day, the 'Thalapathy' Vijay's action-thriller collected an estimated ₹41.50 crore net for all languages.

  • Tamil Nadu Gross: 28.00 Cr estimates
  • Kerala Gross: 8 Cr estimates
  • Karnataka Gross: 5.00 Cr  estimates
  • AP/TG Gross: 4.00 Cr  estimates
  • ROI (Return on investment) Gross: 4.00 Cr  estimates
  • Total India Gross: 49 Cr estimates 

As 'Leo' continues to roar at the box office,  Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe, known as LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), is on an impressive winning streak. This success follows the back-to-back hits of Karthi's 'Kaithi' in 2019, which grossed Rs 106.8 crore, and Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' in 2022, which reached a staggering Rs 414.43 crore. If early trends persist, 'Leo' is poised to maintain this triumphant streak. 

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film hit the silver screens on October 19 featuring a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Sandy, and Gautham Menon, among others. The movie has been released in multiple languages -Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. On Sunday, 'Leo' achieved an impressive 79.70% occupancy rate in Tamil.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News