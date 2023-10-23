Leo box office collection Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's film shatters records. Check earnings

Follow us on Image Source : A SCREENGRAB FROM THE TRAILER Leo box office collection Day 4

Leo box office collection: Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' continues its relentless march at the global box office, inching closer to the impressive Rs 250-crore mark. On Sunday, October 22, the film was estimated to have raked in approximately Rs 49 crore net in India. Despite receiving mixed reviews, 'Leo' has been a box-office sensation, exceeding expectations. In the first three days, Leo has created havoc at the Indian box office, earning ₹139.85 crore net.

As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.com, on its fourth day, the 'Thalapathy' Vijay's action-thriller collected an estimated ₹41.50 crore net for all languages.

Tamil Nadu Gross: 28.00 Cr estimates

Kerala Gross: 8 Cr estimates

Karnataka Gross: 5.00 Cr estimates

AP/TG Gross: 4.00 Cr estimates

ROI (Return on investment) Gross: 4.00 Cr estimates

Total India Gross: 49 Cr estimates

As 'Leo' continues to roar at the box office, Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe, known as LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), is on an impressive winning streak. This success follows the back-to-back hits of Karthi's 'Kaithi' in 2019, which grossed Rs 106.8 crore, and Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' in 2022, which reached a staggering Rs 414.43 crore. If early trends persist, 'Leo' is poised to maintain this triumphant streak.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film hit the silver screens on October 19 featuring a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Sandy, and Gautham Menon, among others. The movie has been released in multiple languages -Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. On Sunday, 'Leo' achieved an impressive 79.70% occupancy rate in Tamil.

