From Kritika Khurana to Kusha Kapila, a look at social media stars who got separated from their husband

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kritika Khurana and Kusha Kapila

Link ups and break ups are the part and parcel of life. And divorce and separation of one's favourite celebrity or social media influencer always dishearten fans. Content creator turned actor Kusha Kapila recently announced her separation from husband Zorawar which has sent shockwaves to her fandom.

Earlier, several social media influencers got separated from their husbands and proved that this is not the end of their life or career. Let's take a look:

Kritika Khurana

Popular as That Boho Girl, Kritika Khurana got separated from her husband Aditya Chhabra barely six months after the grand wedding. Kritika tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend in April 2022. Announcing the separation in October same year on Instagram, Kritika wrote, "I know a lot of already know, but I wanted you to hear from me, since you've been such a big part of my journey for 8 years now. I've decided to separate and this decision has been harder than anything else I have ever had to do".

Malvika Sitlani

Beauty influencer and actor Malvika Sitlani announced her separation with husband Akhil Aryan during her pregnancy. The couple got married after dating each other for 10 years. Malvika announced her split in Instagram post on February 23. She wrote, "Hi everyone. Just wanted to let you know that Akhil and I have parted ways. The past few months have been extremely painful and difficult for us. You have been a part of our journey since the beginning and I want to thank you for all your love towards us. This is our new normal and we're learning to navigate it. We plan o0n Co-parenting and being the best we can be for ourselves and our kid. We request you to respect our privacy and allow us to Heal. XX Malvika."

Aakriti Rana

Fashion influencer Akriti Rana got divorced to her husband Parleen Gill, who was an Indian Idol 3 contestant. The couple got married in 2016 and split with a few years of the marriage. She tied the knot for the second time in April 2023.

Karnika Budhiraja

Content creator Karnika Budhiraja tied the knot with Mohit Kathuria, whom she met on Tinder. The couple eloped and got married after dating for four months. Within few months, Karnika announced her divorce and accused Mohit of domestic violence. She recently married for the second time to Jashan Ghuman.

Latest Entertainment News