Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep records statement in defamation suit against producers

Kiccha Sudeep, in his statement, said the two producers made false allegations against him in a press conference. The allegation related to money paid to him for construction of a house in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

Reported By : PTI
New Delhi
Published on: August 11, 2023
Kannada actor Sudeep Sanjeev aka Kiccha, who has filed a defamation suit against producers M N Kumar and N M Suresh, recorded a statement before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, in Bengaluru. The actor appeared before the court headed by Judge Venkanna Basappa Hosamani and recorded his statement. The judge adjourned the case to Friday for orders.

Sudeep, in his statement, said the two producers made false allegations against him in a press conference. The allegation related to money paid to him for construction of a house in Rajarajeshwarinagar. The actor claimed that many people are questioning the allegation and it has brought disrepute to him. The judge asked Sudeep whether he would drop the litigation if the producers apologised and arrive at a compromise. Sudeep replied that it may send the wrong message to the producers.

What's next for Kiccha?

Kiccha Sudeep is all set to collaborate with ace Tamil producer Kalaippuli Thanu for the upcoming film which is tentatively titled Kiccha 46. The film is directed by Vijay Kartikeya and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. The teaser has been released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu, indicating that the film will have a pan-India release. The film’s teaser carries the tagline, “Demon War Begins.”

