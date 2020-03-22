Kanika Kapoor's father and family tested negative for coronavirus

Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for coronavirus on Friday

Singer Kanika Kapoor's father and her other family members have tested negative for coronavirus. The Baby Doll singer, who was tested COVID-19 positive on Friday, returned from the UK around 10 days ago. After returning to India, Kanika flew from Mumbai to Lucknow, where she attended a couple of events. One of the events she attended had several politicians such as former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, her BJP MP son Dushyant Singh and others on the guest-list. There were as many as 200 people present at the party. Those who came in contact with Kanika including Raje and Singh are in self-quarantine. Kanika is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute for Medical Sciences, Lucknow.

However, SGPGI director RK Dhiman said Kanika is not cooperating with the doctors. Instead, she is behaving like a star and demanding for five-star treatment. As per SGPGI, she has been provided with all the necessary facilities and a separate room has been given to her but still, she isn't satisfied. This has become a cause of concern for the doctors and medical staffs of the hospital. SGPGI director has informed Government about the latter's behaviour.

Earlier in an interview with TOI, Kanika accused hospital staffs and doctors of ill-treating her. She complained about the facilities and said her room was dirty and full of mosquitoes. The singer even said that she was given only two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it.

“I’ve been here since 11 am and all I’ve been given is a small bottle of water to drink. I’ve been asking these people to give me something to eat but I’ve only been given two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it. I am so hungry, I haven’t even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have fever, I’ve informed them, but no one has attended to me. The food I brought with me has been taken away. I can’t even eat anything that’s given to me as I am allergic to some foods. I am hungry, thirsty and I feel miserable here,” she said.