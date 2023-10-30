'Kaise kapde pehne hai...': Kajol brutally trolled for her bodycon dress

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kajol recently attended the OTT Award show

Bollywood actress Kajol recently attended an OTT Award show wearing a tight black bodycon dress. While she looked elegant, it was evident that she might not have felt entirely comfortable in the outfit. She became the target of online trolls as soon her pictures from the event were shared on social media. Some people offered well-meaning advice, suggesting that Kajol should prioritize her comfort in her choice of clothing, while others were less kind and resorted to body-shaming.

This isn't the first time Kajol has faced online criticism for wearing a tight dress. Last year when she attended Apoorva Mehta's birthday party, and her outfit choice led to another round of online criticism and trolling.

Kajol was finding it difficult to even walk due to her tight dress. A video posted by Viral Bhayani is also going viral, where the actor can be seen posing for cameras in the black bodycon dress and long hair extensions. People believe that Kajol has used a belt to hide her obesity. Social media users asked the actor to lose weight. Commenting on Kajol's video, a user wrote, "Being a star actress, she should be aware. Isn't there a fully covered mirror in her house... nothing happened...This is not a body shaming comment...” One netizen even asked her, "Another baby at 47? Or is it just the weight?" While another said: "Why does she wear a tight dress if it shows off her bust... oh my god!!"

Aman Devgn accompanied Kajol

During this event, Kajol was also seen with her nephew Aman Devgn. He also appeared in a black suit. Aman Devgn is looking handsome in this viral picture. Fans liked this look of Aman Devgn a lot.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the Hotstar series Trial and Salaam Venky movie with Vishal Jethwa. She will next be seen in Teen Patti opposite Kriti Sanon. This film will also mark Kriti Sanon's debut as a producer.

