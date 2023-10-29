Priyanka Chopra makes SHOCKING revelation about working in Fashion, says 'people warned me of....'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Priyanka Chopra

Before jetting off to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra gave some unforgettable films to Bollywood. From Hero to Aitraaz to Fashion to Bajirao Mastani, the actor proved her mettle with versatile roles. Fondly known as PeeCee, Chopra recently opened the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. On Sunday, she had a Masterclass session with Bhumi Pednekar wherein she made some shocking revelations about working in Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion.

For those unversed, Priyanka Chopra was honoured with the National Film Award for her performance in Fashion. Speaking about the same, the actor said people asked her not to take up Fashion after working in films like Krrish and Aitraaz. Sharing her struggles in Bollywood, she said it was exciting for her to look for opportunities after finishing a film and she picked whatever came to her. She added that she got critical acclaim following which she wanted to take on challenging roles.

Priyanka Chopra on female-centric films

Talking about female-centric films, she said people asked her not to sign Fashion right after Krrish. "At that time I was told ladkiyan female-oriented films career ke end mein karti hai, National Award ke liye," Chopra said, DNA reported.

About Fashion

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Mugdha Godse in titular roles, Fashion follows the story of a small-town girl who dreams of making her way through showbiz. However, uncertainties in her life land her in trouble and make her aware of the dark side of the glitz and glam. Both Chopra and Ranaut were honoured with a National Film Award under the Best Female Actress and Best Female Actress in Supporting Role respectively.

Meanwhile, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival kickstarted on October 27 and will end on November 5. The prestigious event opened with Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders, which is directed by Hansal Mehta.

