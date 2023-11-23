Kadak Singh trailer unveiled at IFFI 2023; Pankaj Tripathi struggles to recollect memory in suspense thriller

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Kadak Singh

Kadak Singh's much-awaited trailer was finally unveiled at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday. The event was commenced in Goa on November 20 and will conclude on November 28. Ahead of the trailer launch, the lead actor of the film Pankaj Tripathi introduced the story of Kadak Singh to the audience present at the opening ceremony of IFFI.

Check out the video of Pankaj Tripathi at IFFI:

All About Kadak Singh

The film follows the perplexing journey of AK Shrivastav, played by Pankaj Tripathi as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past. Apart from Pankaj, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sanjana Sanghi, and Jaya Ahsan in the lead roles.

The film’s official description reads, “The film unfolds as AK is admitted in the hospital and is presented with conflicting narratives about his past, compelling him to discern fact from fiction. Amidst the maze of half-baked memories, he is determined to uncover the truth behind him mysteriously landing up in a hospital and behind a significant financial crime, all of this while saving his family from falling apart.”

Kadak Singh team at IFFI 2023

The opening ceremony of IFFI 2023 was held at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa on November 20. The complete star cast of Kadak Singh was present at the opening ceremony where the trailer was unveiled for the first time.

During the event, Pankaj Tripathi also informed that the film will premiere at the prestigious film festival on November 22. After watching the film, Pankaj said that he 'cried' after watching Kadak Singh. ''I watched the film and I became extremely emotional. It's a great and different film. In fact, I cried twice while watching it. Ekdum kadak hai film,'' he said.

