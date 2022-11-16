Is ‘Thai massage’ inspired by Sudhanshu Rai's ‘Bhai Sahab Chale Bangkok? Check it out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAVINDRASONI1 Posters of Thai massage and Bhai Sahab Chale Bangkok

It has been a tradition for movie buffs in India to delve into an altogether new world of entertainment at theatres with new releases almost every week. Last week too witnessed the release of a few much-anticipated films. While one marked the comeback of one of the most successful filmmakers of Bollywood since decades, another is an action thriller wherein a woman fights the system to eradicate a widespread menace. Amid these released a rib-tickling comedy featuring Gajraj Rao and Divyendu Sharma – two actors who have been loved by the audience for their on-screen quirkiness and comic timing. Yes, we are talking about Thai Massage, which showcases the story of an elderly man who wants to tick off an important wish in his bucket list.

Played by Gajraj Rao, Atmaram Dubey is a widower and respected person who lives in Ujjain with his sons and their families. His life, however, takes a turn when he decides to take a sojourn to Thailand along with a friend. The plot, and particularly the movie, reminded us of a similar story, Bhai Sahab Chale Bangkok, penned by popular storyteller-actor Sudhanshu Rai a few years ago. The protagonist of the story is an astute & respectable teacher, who stumbles upon a chance to visit Bangkok, and accompanying him are two of his friends who had the fun element to the tale.

Both stories focus on the inner aspirations of individuals who lead their life in a constrained and defined manner, confined by geographical as well as psychological boundaries. But when they put a step-down and decide to explore the unexplored, it turns out to be, not just a lifetime, but an enriching life experience. These stories are not merely about foreign trips, but they suggest how walking beyond your comfort zone may eventually complete your thoughts and yourself as an individual.

