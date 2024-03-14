Is Andaz Apna Apna 2 in works? Aamir Khan hints about sequel during social media interaction

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Aamir Khan gave hints about Andaz Apna Apna 2 in a recent Instagram Live

Aamir Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday today and taking into consideration the special day, Aamir Khan decided to go live on the social media of Aamir Khan Productions. During the Live interaction session, Aamir Khan interacted with the fans and made a big revelation. The superstar dropped hints that the iconic comedy entertainer 'Andaz Apna Apna' is coming with the sequel 'Andaz Apna Apna 2'.

Aamir Khan hints about sequel of Andaz Apna Apna

Sharing the hint, Aamir Khan said, "Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is working on the script of 'Andaz Apna Apna 2'." However, Aamir Khan also added that it is in the beginning stages and also too early to get excited about. The big hint dropped by Aamir Khan has surely come as a big surprise for the fans and the audiences on Superstar's birthday. For a very long time, the sequel of Andaz Apna Apna was in discussion, and with Aamir hinting about it we can expect our favourite characters Amar and Prem essayed by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan to come back on the big screens very soon.



It is to be noted that Andaz Apna Apna (1994) directed by Rajkumar Santoshi is considered as a cult classic in the comedy genre and the audiences love the bonding between Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in the film.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is having a busy birthday as he is working on his next release 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

Sitaare Zameen Par' will make you laugh, says Aamir Khan

During the recent social media interaction session only, Aamir Khan shared exciting details from Sitaare Zameen Par and said that the film is going to be released in the cinemas around the Christmas period. Concluding the same, Aamir Khan added that if "The same amount that 'Taare Zameen Par' has made you cry, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will make you laugh." Ever since Aamir announced Sitaare Zameen Par, the anticipation among the fans and the audiences to watch another exciting film from the superstar is at its high.

