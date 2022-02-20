Gangubai Kathiawadi: Kamathipura protests against Alia Bhatt starrer for showcasing area in bad light

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Gangubai Kathiawadi poster

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to release later this week. The film revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipura red-light district. Ahead of the film’s release, the residence of Kamathipura staged protest and raised slogans for showcasing the area in a bad light. Carrying banners and posters of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the locals allege that the way Kamathipura was shown in the film is wrong and shameful.

Allegedly, the people claimed that 'their Kamathipura is 250 years old, many engineers, pilots, doctors lived there, but they are defamed because of films. People are not getting jobs even after they appear for the interviews. It's bad to hear!.' Further, they demanded that the film should be banned.

Recently, Alia Bhatt was headed to Berlin for the world premiere of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. The film was showcased at the Berlinale Special Galas on February 16. The upcoming period movie is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai". Heavenly! Alia Bhatt in silk chiffon saree is a vision for sore eyes, does 'namaste' at Berlin Film Festival

It follows the true story of young Ganga, who runs away from her small town of Kathiawad to pursue her dreams of becoming a movie star, but is betrayed and sold to a brothel. She gradually transforms into Gangubai, the matriarch of the district. She becomes the voice of the suppressed.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced by Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The movie has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit India in March 2020. Now, It is set to release theatrically on February 25.