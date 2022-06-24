Friday Releases: Varun-Kiara's Jugjugg Jeeyo, Pankaj Tripathi starrer Sherdil, Forensic OUT today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Friday Releases

Friday, June 24, 2022, brings another pair of stellar performances by actors like Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi and others. Packed with elements of comedy, romance and drama in perfect proportions, Kiara Advani's family entertainer aims to entertain the audience to the fullest. The movie looks at relationships that are crumbling down under the pressure of time and expectations. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 received an overwhelming response from the viewers, all eyes will set on Varun and Kiara's Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Let us take a look at all the movies that will be released in cinema halls and OTT platforms on Friday in India.

Jugjugg Jeeyo

Jugjugg Jeeyo has been long-awaited by the fans and finally, the day is here. The film revolves around the problems in new-age relationships. It is jointly being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. The film that marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback is Helmed by Raj Mehta. Anil plays Neetu's husband in Jugjugg Jeeyo. It also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Koli. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film.

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta, 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga', which is all about the interplay of urbanisation, poverty and man-animal conflict, is Srijit Mukherji's second Hindi film after the 2017 period drama 'Begum Jaan', starring Vidya Balan. He said he drew inspiration from a real incident caused by "tragic practices" in villages bordering the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment, along with Match Cut Productions. The family entertainer is releasing across the country on June 24.

Forensic

Forensic is a crime thriller following a police officer and a forensic expert working together on a case. Directed by Vishal Furia, the psychological thriller is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same title. It follows the story of two experts chasing a vicious serial killer on the loose. While Vikrant will be seen in the role of a forensic officer, Radhika will portray the character of a police officer in the small town of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The film releases on Zee5.