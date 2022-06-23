Jugjugg Jeeyo release: Movie Review, Where to Watch, Trailer, Box Office, HD download, Tickets and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani star in movie Jugjugg Jeeyo

Jugjugg Jeeyo has been long-awaited by the fans and finally, the day is here. the comedy film starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul hit the big screens on June 24. The movie looks at relationships that are crumbling down under the pressure of time and expectations. Plus, the humour factor will be a major draw for the viewers. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 received an overwhelming response from the viewers, all eyes will set on Varun and Kiara's Jugjugg Jeeyo.

What is Jugjugg Jeeyo's Release Date?

June 24, 2022.

Where to book Jugjugg Jeeyo movie tickets?

Fans are excited to watch Jugjugg Jeeyo on the big screen and have a fun time at the movies. All the moviegoers can book Jugjugg Jeeyo's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the Director of Jugjugg Jeeyo?

Jugjugg Jeeyo is directed by Good Newwz fame Raj Mehta.

Who are the producers of Jugjugg Jeeyo?

The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

What is the star cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo?

Varun Dhawan as Kukoo

Kiara Advani as Niana

Anil Kapoor as Kukoo's dad

Neetu Kapoor as Kukoo's mother

Prajakta Koli as Ginni, Kukoo's sister

What is the running time of Jugjugg Jeeyo?

2 hours, 28 minutes

Who is the Music Director of Jugjugg Jeeyo?



Tanishk Bagchi

Watch Jugjugg Jeeyo trailer

Where to download Jugjugg Jeeyo movie online?

You can download Jugjugg Jeeyo from YouTube or from other paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix after the makers' announcement.

Where can I watch Jugjugg Jeeyo full movie?

The film is releasing in theatres and won't be available to watch online until the production house announces an official OTT and satellite release.

