RRR sets global viewership record on Netflix, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer becomes rage in streaming world

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SSRAJAMOULI RRR has been streaming on Netflix

RRR has set a new record in the streaming business. Netflix on Thursday said the Hindi version of S S Rajamouli's period action epic "RRR" has become "the most popular film from India" on the streamer globally. According to the streaming platform, "RRR" (Hindi) film, which has a runtime of 3 hours 2 minutes, has been viewed for "over 45 million hours" across the world.

RRR is the most popular film from India on Netflix

"RRR" is now the most popular Indian film on Netflix around the world," Netflix announced on Twitter. The film, which was pegged as a pan-India movie also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, chronicles a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by N T Rama Rao Jr. "RRR", also one of the most successful Indian films of 2022, has minted over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide.

RRR movie details

It received mostly positive reviews for Rajamouli's execution of his grand vision, gravity-defying action stunts, performances by the leading men, and the song "Naacho Naacho" (or "Naatu Naatu" in Telugu), scored by M M Keeravani. Also featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, the movie was released in IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and Dolby Cinema format. The Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of "RRR" started streaming on ZEE5 from May 20.

Read: Vikrant Rona trailer: Kichcha Sudeep plays a 'devil' cop in visually stunning film | WATCH

What is RRR's deleted scene?

Meanwhile, a deleted scene from RRR has been stoking a major fan frenzy on social media among the fans. A concept artist gave fans a glimpse into the scene which was deleted from RRR's final cut. It features the birth of Ram Charan's character in the movie. Internet users who saw the fascinating scene questioned Rajamouli about why he deleted it and urged him to upload it on the movie's socials or YouTube because, according to them, it is a scene that is not to be missed.

(With inputs from news agencies)