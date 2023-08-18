Friday Releases: Abhishek Bachchan takes over big screens with Ghoomer; AP Dhillon's docu-series on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ghoomer and AP Dhillon's docu-series

Friday Releases: Abhishek Bachchan’s highly anticipated film Ghoomer releases on the big screens today. The sports drama stars Saiyami Kher too. For the OTT, we have a must-watch array of multi-genre content which includes an investigative crime drama, biopic to romantic story and gripping thrillers. AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The docu-series will premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 18.

Let's take a look at what OTT and theater have in store for their audience:

Ghoomer

Helmed by the acclaimed director R Balki, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 18. Abhishek portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami Kher. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R Balki's distinctive storytelling prowess.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon, is here to share the secret behind his songs. The synopsis of the docuseries directed by Jay Ahmed states, "In AP Dhillon First of a Kind, the secretive global superstar and the small, close team behind his massive success finally tell their story. Featuring unseen personal footage and unique behind-the-scenes access, AP takes us on a journey from his early days in a small village in Punjab and tells us his incredible plan to change the music industry and inspire a nation." It will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The docu-series will premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 18.

Mask Girl

The South Korean TV series is directed by Kim Yong-hoon, starring Go Hyun-Jung, Ahn Jae-hong, and Yeom Hye-ran. Kim Mo-Mi (Go Hyun-Jung/Nana), an office worker who is insecure about her looks, becomes a masked internet personality by night until a chain of unexpected, ill-fated events overtakes her life. It will premiere on Netflix on August 18.

Guns & Gulaabs

Set in the early '90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj, the series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charms of the decade. Created by the ingenious duo Raj & DK, 'Guns & Gulaabs' boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah and the late Satish Kaushik who is seen in a career-defining performance. It will premiere on Netflix.

