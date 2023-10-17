Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE TWEETED BY PAGEANTSNEWS Former Miss World Contestant Dies at 26

Former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas, who represented Uruguay in 2015, died at the age of 26.She was battling with cervical cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy for more than a year. She breathed her last on October 13.

In 2015, Armas stood out as one of just six 18-year-olds who participated in the Miss World competition. Despite her ambition and enthusiasm, she didn't manage to secure a spot in the top 30. During an interview with a local media outlet at that moment, Armas expressed her lifelong dream, stating, "I've always aspired to pursue a career in modelling, whether it's as a beauty model, working in advertising, or strutting down the catwalk."

“I like everything related to fashion and I think that within a beauty pageant, any girl’s dream is to have the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe. I am very happy to be able to live this experience full of challenges,” she added, as quoted by the New York Post.

TRIBUTES POUR IN

Taking to social media, her friends and family paid condolences. “Fly high, little sister. Always and forever,” her brother Mayk’ De Armas said.

Lola de los Santos, Miss Uruguay 2021 asserted."I will always remember you, not only for all the support you gave me and how much you wanted to see me grow, but for your affection, your joy, the friends we shared and that remain with me today".

WHAT IS CERVICAL CANCER?

Cervical cancer develops in the cells of the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It is one of the most common types of cancer affecting the female reproductive system. Cervical cancer is typically caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. Most cases of cervical cancer are preventable and can be detected early through regular screening.

