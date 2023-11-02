Dunki DROP 1: Shah Rukh Khan stars in 'heartwarming' story of friendship, love and being together

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dunki Teaser

The wait if finally over. Shah Rukh Khan's third offering of 2023, Dunki, will be released in cinemas next month. The makers of the film have finally unveiled the much-awaited first video unit titled Drop 1 of the upcoming flick. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in supporting roles.

About Drop 1

The story of the film revolves around Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy, Taapsee Pannu as Manu, Boman Irani as Gulati, Vicky Kaushal as Sukhi, among others.

It’s a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Touted to be based on real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Dunki Release Date

Earlier while speaking to reporters after Jawan's success, Shah Rukh had confirmed Dunki's release date, saying, "26 January ko hum start kia with Pathaan, Janmasthami mai Jawan lekar aaya hu, Aur abhi naya saal aane waala hai,Christmas hai, usme mai Dunki leke aane waala hoon, saare National integration rakhta hoon, waise bhi jab meri film aati hai us din Eid hoti hai" (Pathaan was released on January 26, Jawan on Janmashtami, and now a new year is approaching with Christmas. I'm bringing a Dunki this time. I believe in national integration, and whenever my film is released, it's like Eid."

Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, the film is slated to release in December, 2023.

SRK's other releases of 2023

Also featuring actor Taapsee Pannu, Dunki will be SRK's third release of 2023. He made a return to leading man roles with Pathaan, which was released in January. The Siddharth Anand directorial raised over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. His recently released Jawan, directed by Atlee, was released on September 7. The film has also earned over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

