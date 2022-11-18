Drishyam 2 leaked online on day of release; HD print available on Telegram, Movierulz, torrent websites

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUMARMANGATPATHAK Drishyam 2 released in cinemas on Nov 18

Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu's Drishyam 2 leaked online on the day of release. The movie hit the big screens on November 18. The expectations from the film are sky-high and box office returns look promising. However, Bollywood's latest mystery thriller has been leaked online on various torrent sites. On the internet, the HD version of the film is also available for viewing and download. Despite laws being stringent against film piracy, somehow various prints of the movie have been leaked. This will cost the producers a great deal of money and will also affect the films' overall box office performance.

Drishyam 2 saw a grand release on Nov 18. It has been released on over 3300 screens in India and over 850 screens worldwide. The total screen count of Drishyam 2 is 4160, as shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

However, piracy will cost the producers a great deal.

About Drishyam 2 movie

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, a Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie of the same name. The sequel to the Malayalam film was released in February last year. The story centers on a family of four whose lives turn upside down following an unfortunate incident that happens to their older daughter. Ajay Devgn will be seen reprising his role of Vijay Salgoankar in the sequel. The sequel also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. Akshaye Khanna has taken the role of a cop and will help Tabu's character in discovering the story about her missing son.

Drishyam 2 has been getting positive reviews from fans and is expected to do a collection of Rs 10 crore plus on its opening day.

