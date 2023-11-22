Don 3: Will Sobhita Dhulipala replace Priyanka Chopra as Roma?

Follow us on Image Source : X Priyanka Chopra played the role of Roma Bhagat in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011)

Farhan Akhtar recently announced the third installment of Don 3, with Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan for the titular role. Soon after this, fans started speculating who will replace Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Roma character in the upcoming edition since she is now busy with her commitments in Hollywood. Many netizens anticipated the name of the Night Manager fame Sobhita Dhulipala and the actress has reacted to the speculations in recent interviews.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the 31-year-old actress said that if she gets to play Roma in Don 3, it will be crazy because she is a fan of PeeCee's work and her as a person. She has brought such fire to Roma. And I’ve loved Don, the films, the music, the energy, it’s amazing and I also enjoy watching action films in general. I have this keeda ki mujhe action film karna hai,'' she said.

Earlier, when the makers of the Don franchise introduced Ranveer as its new face, SRK fans were unhappy with this decision, following which Ranveer came forward and assured the franchise's fans and even shared a heartfelt note praising the previous two faces of the Don series.

''My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud,'' he wrote.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently collaborated with Farhan for his upcoming drama flick titled Jee Le Zara, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. But this project is not moving forward at a good pace due to date issues.

On the other hand, Sobhita was last seen in the second season of The Night Manager. Her last flick was the pan-India release and Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan: II. Apart from this, she has a Hindi film titled Sitara and an American flick Monkey Man in her kitty.

