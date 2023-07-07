Deepika Padukone skips birthday post for husband Ranveer Singh; fans are upset

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh turned 38 on July 6. The actor received birthday wishes from his friends from the film fraternity and his fans across the globe. However, what caught the actor's fans' attention is his wife Deepika Padukone did not extend birthday wishes to him on social media and there was no post wishing her husband on his special day.

Disappointed fans were quick enough to rush to Padukone's Instagram posts and swamp the comment section. One user wrote, "I was expecting a birthday post for Ranveer Singh." Another user wrote, "Post something on your hubby's birthday."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most-loved couples in the film industry. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of Ram Leela, got married in November 2018 at the iconic Lake Como in Italy. The couple dated for years before tying the knot and had two weddings—Sindhi and Konkani.

Meanwhile, on Ranveer Singh's birthday, Karan Johar shared a quirky birthday post for his 'Rocky Randhawa.' Sharing a few stills from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Johar wrote, "It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature…thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film marks the second collaboration between Alia and Ranveer. The romantic drama hit the silver screen on July 28. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She recently also started shooting for Project K. The film will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, and others.

