Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds drops Hugh Jackman's Wolverine first look

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman will star in Deadpool 3.

Fanboys and girls have a reason to smile, or more likely, squee: We now have our first look at Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in "Deadpool 3."

Fans couldn’t keep calm, when Ryan Reynolds dropped a picture of him and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, confirming that he is returning in the third installment of Deadpool. The onscreen reunion of the two real-life friends and fake frenemies is one of the most anticipated parts of the film, but this snap sent the internet into overdrive as Jackman's adamantium-clawed character is, for the first time, wearing a comics-appropriate yellow X-Men suit.

Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, reprising the role he last played in 2017’s Logan. While Ryan is seen wearing the red Deadpool suit, Hugh Jackman donned the iconic yellow suit. Ryan captioned the picture, "Don’t blink".

For the unversed, Hugh Jackman has played Wolverine way before in X-Men films, but he was always seen in a black suit. This would be the first time he would be seen in the yellow and blue costume of the character, which is the same in the comics as well.

According to reports, the reveal comes after Jenifer Garner reprises her past role as Elektra in the film. Deadpool 3 will also bring back Rob Delaney (Sugar Bear), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), and Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), while the newcomers include Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfayden.

Earlier, Ryan and Hugh shared a video that explained why Wolverine is alive in Deadpool 3 despite being killed in the 2017 film Logan. Sharing the video, Ryan wrote in the caption, "Quick explainer video that tackles... 1)Timeline questions 2)Logan canon 3) MCU FAQ 4) Whether we can do this all day or not.".

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 is scheduled to release in theatres on September 6, 2024. He has worked with both of his lead actors before. He has also helmed films, including The Adam Project in 2022 and Real Steel in 2011.

