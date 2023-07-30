BTS' V dances to Seven with Jungkook in viral video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' V

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's friendship with Jungkook has always interested fans. A video is doing rounds on the internet, wherein V surprised his bandmate Jungkook at a South Korean music show, Inkigayo. The now-viral video is winning the hearts of millions of BTS fans across the globe and was surely a treat to them.

V made a surprise appearance on the stage when Jungkook was promoting his single Seven on the stage. The singer released his single earlier this month and actively promoting it on several platforms. In the video, V not only joined Jungkook but also danced to Seven with him and the background dancers. This heartwarming video has left fans emotional.

On the work front, Jungkook released his first solo album earlier this month which has taken fans by storm. Apart from Seven, the singer is said to be working on an English solo album. He was recently named the official brand ambassador for Calvin Klein.

V, on the other hand, is wooing fans at fashion events and is also prepping for his solo debut album which can be dropped in August or September.

