BTS’ Jimin’s Set Me Free Pt 2 music video crosses 100 million views

BTS’s Jimin’s “Set Me Free Pt.2” MV Soars Past 100 Million Views has just reached an exciting milestone on YouTube! Jimin’s music video for his solo single “Set Me Free Pt.2” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. Jimin first released “Set Me Free Pt.2” on March 17 at 1 p.m.

Set Me Free Part 2 is a song by South Korean singer Jimin of BTS, released as the lead single from his debut sole studio album Face, through Big Hit Music. An intense hip-hop and pop track about Jimin’s refusal to be brought down by those who criticise him and overcoming his internal battles, the song was written by Ghstloop, Pdogg, Jimin and Supreme Boy, with the first two responsible for production.

An accompanying music video shows Jimin performing the song, complete the elaborate choreography, in a circular room filled with flashing lights, surrounded by a large group of dancers.

In a recent conversation with Consequence, BTS Jimin also revealed what went behind making the pre-release song. He said, "When this song was made, I felt really attached to it. I went to the US myself for the choir recording, and listening to it right next to them was truly amazing. I remember it as a really good memory.”

Through this impressive record, Jimin is joined by Jungkook as the only other Korean artist to earn a solo No.1 following Jimin’s Like Crazy. In addition to Jimin, BTS is the only other Korean artist to top the Billboard 100. Previously, Jungkook hit No.22 on the other chart after featuring on Charlie Puth’s Left and Right and Jungkook’s 7 Fates: Chakho OST track Stay Alive, produced by Suga, also chartered at No.95.

