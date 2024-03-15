Brown Rang to Desi Kalakaar: Iconic tracks of Honey Singh | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Honey Singh

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh turned a year wiser on March 15. His music has unleashed a massive wave in the industry and across the world. From Love Dose to Desi Kalakaar, Honey Singh has come a long in music. Let's take a look at a few of his iconic tracks that people listen to this day.

1. Desi Kalakaar

Desi Kalakaar song is written, produced and written by Honey Singh. The song features Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Grover in the music video. The music video currently has more than 200 million views.

2. Love Dose

Love Dose is from the album Desi Kalakaar. The song is sung by Honey Singh and lyrics are penned by the singer and Lil Golu. Love Dose features Urvashi Rautela.

3. Brown Rang

Brown Rang is a Punjabi song written and sung by Honey Singh. The song topped the charts and received positive reviews from the audience. For the unversed, the song garnered the highest number of views on YouTube.

4. Saiyaan Ji

Saiyaan Ji is sung by Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar. The lyrics are penned by Honey Singh, Lil Golu and Hommie Dilliwala. Saiyaan Ji music video also features actress Nushratt Bharuccha.

5. Lungi Dance

Lungi Dance is a popular track from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express. The song topped the charts and netizens love to play this song on any occasion.

For the unversed, Honey Singh and Urvashi Rautela collaborated for the second time on their project named Second Dose or Vigdiyan Heeryan. The duo first worked together on a popular song titled Love Dose, which was released in 2014. On the work front, Urvashi has a couple of big projects in her kitty including Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome 3, a project with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt titled Baap and NBK109 alongside Bobby Deol, Dulquer Salmaan.

