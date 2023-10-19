Big Update On Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian Death Case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Big Update On Sushant Singh Rajput case

SSR death case latest news: Three years have passed since the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, yet the case remains shrouded in mystery, with no clear closure in sight. Now, in the latest development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has knocked on Bombay High Court's door seeking its intervention in a PIL filed by a lawyer demanding a CBI investigation against him. On October 13, Thackeray submitted an intervention application via advocate Rahul Arote, contending that the PIL in question is not admissible.

“We have filed an intervention application saying we should be heard before any order is passed. We have said the PIL is not maintainable as the probe in the matter is already on by the CBI,” Arote said.

For the unversed, the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case is already under the purview of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Supreme Court has jurisdiction over the matter. Consequently, the high court is precluded from issuing any directives in this regard.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. His sudden death sent shockwaves throughout the Indian film industry and among his fans. The cause of his death was reported as suicide, and it led to a significant public and media discussion about mental health issues and the pressures faced by individuals in the entertainment industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput had gained popularity for his roles in both television and films. He starred in various successful Bollywood movies such as 'Kai Po Che!', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,' and 'Chhichhore.' His untimely demise prompted discussions on topics like mental health awareness, the importance of seeking help when facing emotional challenges, and the need for a supportive environment in the entertainment industry.

