Barbie Box Office Collection Day 3: Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling' film roars; Greta Gerwig makes history

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Barbie Box Office Collection Day 3

Barbie Box Office Collection Day 3: Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie has taken over the world. The film raked in USD 155 million in its opening weekend, marking the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman. Starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, the film was released on July 21 against Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Not just in India, Barbie has notched several other box office records, including the biggest opening weekend of the year — besting 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (USD 146 million).

'Barbie' cost USD 145 million, not including a marketing campaign that propelled the movie into the mainstream long before it landed in theatres. Gerwig, the Oscar-nominated director of 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women', co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Noah Baumbach.

Barbie's Indian Box Office Report

According to early estimates, Barbie is estimated to earn Rs 7 crore in India on day 3. With this, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 18.50 crore. Barbie had an overall 56.83 per cent English Occupancy on Sunday, July 23, 2023. While Barbie is ahead of Oppenheimer in the US box office, it is behind in India as Nolan's film became the front-runner in ticket sales on Friday (July 21).

About Barbie

Ahead of its release, Barbie landed in soup for multiple reasons. The makers got slammed for an overly woke story about the children's doll. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, who leave the world of Barbieland on a quest for self-discovery in the real world. After its trailer release, Barbie got banned in several countries including Vietnam after the World Map in Barbie Land was child-like. Barbie also stars America Ferrera, Hari Nef, Will Ferell, Simu Liu, and Issa Rae in pivotal roles.

This film is produced by NB/GG Pictures, LuckyChap Entertainment, Heyday Films, and Mattel Films and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Latest Entertainment News