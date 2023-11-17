Aryan Khan SPOTTED in friend's baraat in Jaipur, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Aryan Khan recently announced his directorial debut, Stardom

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, recently attended the wedding ceremony of one of his friends in Rajasthan's Jaipur. A video from the Baraat ceremony is doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen with a bunch of his friends, who are having fun and dancing on a vintage car. In the viral clip, he can be seen wearing a khaki-coloured shirt over a t-shirt with beige-coloured pants. He completed his looks by wearing a black-shade sunglasses.

Watch the viral video:

Netizens reaction

Soon after Aryan's video enjoying a Baraat ceremony in Jaipur went viral, netizens started reacting to the video. One user wrote, ''He is cute.'' Another one wrote, ''He is shy boy..but he can put charm without any efforts..he is really charming.''

Also Read: 'Picture chal rahi hai free mein...': Ashneer Grover issues statement after EOW stopped him at Delhi airport

A third user questioned that the video of old and from the year 2022, he commented, ''Picchle saal ka video hai.. aj kaha se mil gaya.''

Aryan Khan on work front

Earlier this year, Aryan ventured into the clothing business and started his new line called D'yavol. The D’yavol brand is owned by Slab Ventures, a company founded by Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva, and Bunty Singh. It offers products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive experiential events.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 stays strong on weekdays, crosses Rs 300 cr globally in just 5 days

Apart from this, he recently announced that he had completed the writing of his first project, which is a web series. He will be the director and the showrunner of the show titled Stardom. However, official confirmation about the same is still awaited.

Latest Entertainment News