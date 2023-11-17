Salman Khan's Tiger 3 stays strong on weekdays, crosses Rs 300 cr globally in just 5 days

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A still from Tiger 3

Salman Khan's latest offering Tiger 3 released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali, November 12. The film is shattering every major box office record each day. In just five days of its theatrical release, the film has managed to cross Rs 300 crore mark globally. Despite a tough Diwali day and Lakshmi puja in the evening, Tiger 3 became Salman's biggest opener ever and collected Rs 43 crore on Sunday. Now, after five days of its release, the film has grossed over Rs 300 crore with a contribution of Rs 188.25 crore nett from the Indian box office.

Breakdown of box office figures during weekdays:

On Monday, (Amavasya) the film collected Rs 59.25 cr, on Tuesday (New Year) the film earned Rs 44.75 cr, on Wednesday (Bhau Beej), the film churned Rs 21.25 cr and on Thursday Tiger 3 collected Rs 18.50 cr.

Tiger 3 has had a fantastic hold as it put up similar collections to the Bhau Beej holiday and that too on a working Thursday.

Its dubbed versions, Tamil and Telugu, have also performed well and have earned Rs 5.25 crore in five days.

The business is expected to pick up again on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Also Read: 'Picture chal rahi hai free mein...': Ashneer Grover issues statement after EOW stopped him at Delhi airport

About the film

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan in the lead as Avinash Rathore alongside Katrina Kaif as Zoya. Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist in the film. Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The action thriller is the third installment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth film in Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s Spy Universe.

The film also has a special extended cameo from 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan.

Latest Entertainment News