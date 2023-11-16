Anushka Sharma pens note for Virat Kohli on his 50th ODI Century, 'God is the best script writer'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are the epitome of a power couple. The duo never leaves any stone unturned to express their love and admiration for each other. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to pen a touching note for her husband Virat Kohli after he made his 50th ODI century during the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram stories to share a picture of Virat Kohli and wrote, "God is the best scriptwriter! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God's child." She also shared a picture of the key players of Team India and wrote, “This. gun. team" on her Instagram Stories. India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to reach the World Cup final in which it will face Australia on the field. Sharing a solo picture of Mohammed Shami who took 7 wickets and won Player of the match, she added several clapping emojis.

On Virat's 35th birthday earlier this month, Anushka had penned an adorable post for him along with a few pictures of him in various moods. She wrote along with them, “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli.” He replied to her post with face palming and dancing emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is set to make her comeback after more than four years with Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress will reunite with her director Prosit Roy after the 2018 supernatural horror film Pari for the upcoming film.

